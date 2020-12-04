Carolyn Franklin, Gwen Bennett, and Donna Thomas mourn the loss of their brother, Calvin H. Bennett, Jr.Born in Vallejo, California on May 27, 1943, Calvin was the first child and only son of Calvin Sr. and Julia Bennett. Calvin was raised in Vallejo, and he was a Boy Scout, a member of the school chorus, a local Little League Baseball player, and a pianist. Calvin graduated from Vallejo High School in 1961 and attended Vallejo Junior College. While Calvin worked as a pipefitter and welder at Kaiser Steel and Mare Island Naval Shipyard, at heart, he was an artist. As a young man, Calvin pursued his love for music by taking up the alto saxophone. He played the sax with various local jazz and blues groups and formed multiple bands. Throughout his life, Calvin also loved to listen to jazz, play the flute, paint, and throw parties for his family and friends.Ca
lvin passed away on October 3, 2020. Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin Sr. and Julia Bennett; daughters, Simone Bennett and Trishae Bennett; and brothers-in-law, Bill Franklin and James Thomas.In addition to his sisters, Calvin leaves to cherish his memory his wife Joan Carol Bennett; children, Dimetrious Bennett, Precious Cooper, Adonis Bennett, Gina Goodman, Sonji Bennett, Deidre Bennett, and Leevon Bennett; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.W00149450-image-1.jpg