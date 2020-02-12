|
Cameron, a young man who touched the hearts of many humans and lives of thousands of dogs, died tragically Feb. 6 during a business conference in Sacramento. He was 26. Cameron was born at 5:50 a.m. at 550 East "K" St. in Benicia, June 5, 1993, and attended Mills Elementary, Benicia Middle and Benicia High School. Cam played baseball in Benicia from age eight through 15, before his passion became dogs, especially his marvelous white German Shepherd, Bliss. During the last 10 years of Cam's life, Bliss was at his side. After earning a dog training certificate at the Marin Humane Society, Cameron worked for various dog training facilities until he found his calling at the Wag Hotel in San Francisco. He would soon transition to Wag in Santa Clara and then Redwood City where he excelled as operations manager. Cam was described by his employer as "the light that entered the room wherever he was".Cameron loved sushi, burritos and enjoyed cooking, especially Asian foods. He also followed football and, though he never lived or visited Detroit, was a Lions fan. Cam was also the commissioner of a Fantasy Football League. He liked his board games, especially Scrabble and backgammon.Cameron's No. 1 love the last two years was his fiance, Alexa Soto. The two were set to be married Oct. 24. "Anything he did, he put his entire heart into," Alexa said.Cameron is survived by his mother, LorrieMarie Jenkins (Rob); his father, Richard Freedman (Megan); brothers, Jeremy David Hilderbrand, Benjamin Michael Hilderbrand, Travis James Hilderbrand, Toby Belisle and Beau Belisle; sister, Charlotte Belisle; nieces, Sophia, Violet and Ellie; nephews, Parker, Preston, and Luca, and dogs Bliss, Spades and Jax. A celebration of Cameron's life is Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m, at Northgate Christian Fellowship, 2201 Lake Herman Road, Benicia. Pastor Larry Davis officiates. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested via https://www.gofundme.com/f/cameron-freedman-memorial-fund. All funds will go to Cameron's fiance.
