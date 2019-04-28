Carl Pyne Palisca, 57, died April 2 of heart failure in his home in Vallejo. Carl Palisca was born in New Haven, CT, and grew up in Branford, CT, as the son of Jane A. Palisca, a linguistic scientist, and Claude V. Palisca, a renowned musicologist.Growing up on the Connecticut shore, he took sailing lessons and enjoyed racing and family sailing excursions on Long Island Sound. He studied piano and saxophone, and enjoyed listening to many styles of music. He excelled in the sciences and participated in numerous extracurricular science activities, including the Yale Frontiers of Applied Science. Palisca was a National Merit commended student and a 1980 graduate of Branford High School. He went on to pursue studies in physics at Boston University and the University of Connecticut.Physics and engineering were passions of his throughout his life. He was very much an autodidact. As a child, he was always building innovative things and taking things apart to see how they were constructed; as an adult, he rebuilt automobile engines and tested successfully for a certification in air conditioning repair in order to repair the equipment at his own home. His old science textbooks were never far from reach.Once asked how he learned to repair cars, Palisca replied, tongue in cheek: "By breaking them."Music continued to be an important part of his life, and he was a devoted fan of the Grateful Dead.Throughout his life, Palisca preferred self-employment. His enjoyment of cars and driving led to his driving a taxi in San Francisco and other cities. He was very independent and lived life on his own terms.He is survived by his sister, Madeline G. Foster, of Scottsdale, AZ, and a number of cousins across the United States and Europe.A memorial fund has been created in his name at the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, www.bbrfoundation.org. Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Bryan-Braker Funeral Home, 425-4697.

