Carl, a fixture in the Solano County criminal defense community for 40 years, was proud to have dedicated his professional life to the representation and assistance of the poor, marginalized, and underserved people of Vallejo, Fairfield and surrounding cities. Ever a free-spirit, Carl could often be seen driving his convertible around Vallejo with classic rock blaring out as he gave his iconic peace sign to his many acquaintances. A fiercely independent man, til the end, Carl did things his way. Though a progressive hippie and fierce critic of many politicians, Carl was also a proud US Army veteran. Carl was tremendously glad that his son, Damian Spieckerman, followed in his footsteps as a criminal defense attorney. Carl's grandkids are blessed to have inherited his keen and curious mind, his love of reading, and his mischievous sense of humor. Please consider donating to Legal Services of Northern California (https://www.lsnc.net) in Carl's name.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020