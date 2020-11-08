Carla Renee McLoughlin, 51, passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 1 at her home in Fairfield.Ca
rla was born to Richard and Elaine Cohrs on July 10, 1969. She worked as a grocery clerk for Safeway for 20 years.She was preceded in death by her father; and her husband, Joseph.Survivors include her children, Ashley, Matthew, and Kayla; her brothers, Kenneth and Mahlon; and her mother, Elaine.Due to COVID-19 regulations, a private service will be held and she will be laid to rest with her late husband, Joseph at All Souls Cemetery, Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.comW00148810-image-1.jpg