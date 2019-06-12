Carleen Carey-Bloodgood, 73, passed away unexpectedly at home. Born in Santa Maria, to Caroline and Raymond Carey (deceased), she was the second of five children, Tim (Kim), Peter (Linda), Deberah, and Michael (deceased) (Peggy). Growing up in Vallejo, Carleen attended Cooper Elementary and graduated Vallejo High in 1963. She pursued art at Solano Community, and received an AA Degree in Respiratory Therapy at Napa College. She was a highly respected RT at Sutter Solano for 34 years, retiring in 2014. Carleen enjoyed painting windows at Christmas for local small businesses and at Bank of America in Vallejo. She also loved reading, knitting/crocheting, kicking up her heels with the Sutter Strutters and playing the piano ever so beautifully. Carleen left behind three children, Beth, Cara and Edie; six grandchildren, Nick (Alison), Ian, Devyn, Brendan, Brianna and Rayna Carleen, one great-granddaughter, Carys, and her best friend Deb G. A private celebration of life will be scheduled in the near future. Please contact Edie at: [email protected] for more information.

