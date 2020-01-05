Home

Carmen "Aida" Wonn

Carmen "Aida" Wonn Notice
Carmen "Aida" Morales Wonn, was born Dec. 25, 1928 in Caracas, Venezuela. She passed away on Dec. 19, in Vallejo, six days shy of her 91st birthday.Aida made the journey from Caracas to the United States at the age of 19. She met Dennis Wonn in Vallejo at a picnic. The two married and went on to have seven children, Rick, Dennis, Doug, Tina, Karl, Brian, and Laura. Aida lived the rest of her life in Vallejo, where she was active in the Vallejo Symphony League. Aida is survived by Dennis, her husband of 70 years; seven children, 10 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. She is also survived by four sisters, two brothers, and countless extended family members on several continents. She was Mom, Tia, Nana, and dear friend to many. Aida was known for her beauty, her warm smile, and for her kind, loving ways.
W00139920-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Jan. 5, 2020
