Carolene and her husband Frank owned and operated Frank's It's Rich Café and The Cozy Kitchen from 1946-1969. Carolene also worked at the Mare Island Shipyards from 1943-1944.Survivors are her daughters Carol Pierson of Rancho Mission Viejo and Linda George of Vallejo.She was active at the Hilltop Adult Activity Center in Vallejo for many years. She loved gardening and crafts. She is a member of St. Vincent's Catholic Church.Graveside services were held on April 2 at All Souls Cemetery in Vallejo.She was loved by all who knew her and will be missed terribly.Arrangements under the direction of Colonial Chapels.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Apr. 19, 2020
