Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
The Moose Lodge
337 Nebraska St
Vallejo, CA
View Map

Caroline Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caroline Phillips Notice
Caroline "Carrie" Phillips, of Vallejo, passed away Sunday, March 1, surrounded by family, following a brief illness.Caroline was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Oman L. Phillips and son, Daniel Phillips. She is survived by three daughters, Linda Phillips, Connie Phillips and Tami Phillips, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.Caroline spent her life as a wife and homemaker. She created a home full of love, humor, sarcasm and unapologetic honesty. She was known for not holding back her opinion and had a knack for telling it like it is. She enjoyed an active social life and was involved in many local organizations over the years, including The Moose Lodge, Vallejo Woman's Club, Native Daughter's of the Golden West and St. Basil Parish Catholic Church. Caroline loved a good card game with friends and family dinners filled with laughter and chaos.A celebration of Carrie's life will be held at The Moose Lodge, 337 Nebraska St., Vallejo on Sunday, March 15, beginning at 1 p.m.
W00142620-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caroline's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -