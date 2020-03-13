|
Caroline "Carrie" Phillips, of Vallejo, passed away Sunday, March 1, surrounded by family, following a brief illness.Caroline was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Oman L. Phillips and son, Daniel Phillips. She is survived by three daughters, Linda Phillips, Connie Phillips and Tami Phillips, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.Caroline spent her life as a wife and homemaker. She created a home full of love, humor, sarcasm and unapologetic honesty. She was known for not holding back her opinion and had a knack for telling it like it is. She enjoyed an active social life and was involved in many local organizations over the years, including The Moose Lodge, Vallejo Woman's Club, Native Daughter's of the Golden West and St. Basil Parish Catholic Church. Caroline loved a good card game with friends and family dinners filled with laughter and chaos.A celebration of Carrie's life will be held at The Moose Lodge, 337 Nebraska St., Vallejo on Sunday, March 15, beginning at 1 p.m.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020