Carolyn S. Hansbourgh

Carolyn S. Hansbourgh Notice
Carolyn S. Hansbourgh, 82, passed away at home after a short illness. She attended Vallejo Senior High School and graduated from Solano Community College with a degree in Business. She retired from Social Security, Richmond after 40 years of service.Celebration of Life and repass will be held at Norman C. King South Vallejo Community Center, 545 Magazine St., Sunday, Sept. 8, at 2:30 p.m.The family requests all flowers be sent to 631 Poppy Circle, Vacaville CA 95687.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Aug. 25 to Sept. 8, 2019
