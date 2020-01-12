|
Caryl A. Kroan, 90, of Vallejo, passed away Dec. 2 due to dementia and type 2 diabetes. She was born in Hillsdale, NJ, May 28, 1929.Caryl was active with the Women's Moose Lodge, and the church. After retirement, she and her husband loved to travel, and took many cruises. A memorial service will be at United In Grace Church (formerly St. Pauls), 1300 Tuolumne St., Vallejo, at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, followed by a celebration of life downstairs. Private Inurnment at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery, Vallejo.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 12 to Jan. 16, 2020