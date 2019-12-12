|
Catalina Matanane Rojas, 95, passed away Tuesday at her daughter's home in Vacaville surrounded by her family.Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18 with vigil service at 7 p.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, at St. Basil's Catholic Church, Nebraska and Tuolumne Sts., Vallejo. Burial will immediately follow at All Souls Catholic Cemetery, Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019