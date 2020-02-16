|
Catharine Seiko Thurber, lovingly known to her family as "Oma", passed away peacefully Thursday at her home in Vallejo. She was born in Japan and after falling madly in love with her late husband Robert she immigrated to America in 1957. She grew to love this country and its people, but stayed close to her roots in Japan, visiting there often particularly in recent years. She was a fabulous cook and artist. She enjoyed rooting for the San Francisco Giants and walking at the Benicia State Park. Catharine worked as a seamstress for more than 25 years. Catharine is survived by her sons, John (Tracy), Don (Rochelle), and Dave (Susan) Thurber; her siblings, Torohara, Minoru, Noriko, Etsko, Sakai, and Tomiko; grandchildren, Rob (Stevie), Tara (Simon), Jack, Jewels, Drew (Kelsey), and three great grandchildren, Marley, Maylea and Macyn. She was preceded by her husband Robert in 2018.At her request, services will be private.Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 745-3130. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Feb. 16, 2020