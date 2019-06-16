Catherine C. Johnson passed away peacefully on May 27, at Kaiser Hospital, Vacaville. Catherine was born in El Monte, on July 12, 1924, to Orville and Mildred Turner. Catherine attended school in El Monte. She married Milton Johnson in Las Vegas, NV in 1940. Following their marriage, they lived in Arcata, Vallejo and Long Beach. They returned to Vallejo in 1947. Catherine lived in her home on Georgia St. next to Steffan Manor School until she moved to Paramount House, Vacaville, in May 2017. She was a member of Vallejo Moose Lodge and regularly assisted with Sunday breakfasts prior to her move to Vacaville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Johnson; her parents; brother, Robert Turner, and sisters, Evelyn DeRemer and Nadine Osborne. Catherine is survived by her son, Jackie (Anna), Vallejo; grandson, Jeffrey (Robin), Westminster, CO; granddaughter, Lisa Callaghan (Gary), Falls Church, VA, and great grandchildren, Megan Smith (Preston), Arvada, CO, Katy and Sarah Johnson, Westminster, and Thomas, Anna, and Jack Callaghan, Falls Church, and several nieces and nephews. Catherine is remembered as a loving, devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother with a lively spirit and zest for life. Catherine was a witty and talented seamstress and cook. She made all of her own clothes and eagerly provided seamstress services for her family and friends. The family enjoyed her delicious pies, cakes, and cheesecakes. We thank the loving staff at Paramount House for the care and support during the last two years. We are grateful for the one-on-one care provided by the staff of Extended Family Care, Fairfield, and Dr. Jau Lee from Vacaville Kaiser who saw her regularly at Paramount House. Donations may be made in Catherine's name to St. Basil's School, 1230 Nebraska St., Vallejo, CA 94590. A celebration of Catherine's life will take place on June 23, at 1 p.m., at The Front Room Restaurant, Vallejo. Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 16 to June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary