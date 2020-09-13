CeCe DeLaca

Peacefully and surrounded by her family, CeCe "CeCeMa" DeLaca passed away on September 9, 2020 at the age of 77. She will be lovingly remembered and cherished by her husband of 56 years, Ken "Papoo" DeLaca, daughters, Shelley Bard (Troy), Chrissie Menesini (Mark), Julie Hearn (Todd); grandchildren, Presley Anderson (Kirk), Mackenzey and Callan Bard, Austin and Justin Menesini, Breck and Brady Hearn; great-grandbabies, McKenley, Klayton, Kohen, Kenny and Holden. She will also be missed by her dearest friends. Predeceased by her loving mother, Lucille "Grandma Lu" Von der Haar. CeCe was raised in Vallejo, CA and graduated from St. Vincent Ferrer High School in 1961. CeCe and Kenny's love story started on July 25, 1964. Their everlasting love strengthened with each passing year. They loved travelling to the Oregon coast, they shared the love of fishing and watching all their grandchildren's athletic events. CeCeMa loved crocheting, knitting, sewing and creating beautiful keepsakes for her family. CeCe's sweet spirit was kind-hearted, loving and giving. It started with a kiss and ended with a kiss. Until we meet again. Arrangements are under the direction of Twin Chapels Mortuary. Please visit the online tribute at www.twinchapelsmortuary.comW00147370-image-1.jpg