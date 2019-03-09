Ceil William Locke (Bill) passed away suddenly Feb. 27. He left his wife, Doris McKenzie Locke, and three children, Michael (Karen), Keith (Martha) and Sharon Lamb (John); three grandsons, Paul Blankenship (Taffy), Kacey Locke (Christine), Joseph Ochoa (Sarah); one granddaughter, Tabatha Ochoa, and four great grandchildren, Kevin Locke, James Blankenship, Carmen Ochoa, and Wyatt Ochoa.C.W. Locke was born Oct. 7, 1930 in Natchitoches, LA to Blanche Geter and Corbett William Locke. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1950 and served his country for 20 years as a Chief Structural Mechanic. On retiring he worked for the City of Vallejo as a senior meter reader. When he retired again, he and his wife went into business as Antique dealers. Finally they retired and traveled extensively in their motor home enjoying their later years.He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a . Interment will be private at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Skyview Memorial Lawn, 707-644-7474.

