Charles D. Riley 74, of Suisun City passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Kaiser Hospital in Vacaville. He was a native of Shreveport, LA. He was also a former longtime resident of Vallejo.Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m., with funeral service Saturday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City, with his nephew Pastor Tobias Hawkins, officiating. Interment will be private.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 6 to Oct. 12, 2019