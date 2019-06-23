Times Herald Online Notices
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Charles Edwards, 65, passed away June 9. He was born in Hampton, AR and a resident of Rodeo.Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26, from 3 to 8 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo.Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 2, at 11 a.m., at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 6190 3rd St., San Francisco 94124. Inurnment will be private.Arrangements under the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 23 to July 2, 2019
