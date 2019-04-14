Charles "Chuck" Lee Durley was born on Oct. 5, 1956 in Queens, NY, and was born into eternal life on April 8. He was a resident of Vallejo, for 31 years, where he made his home with his wife, Nelia.Chuck enlisted in the United States Navy in 1974 and proudly served as a Cryptologist. While in the Navy he was able to travel to many countries around the world and was stationed for many years in both Japan and the Philippines. He finished out his Navy Career at Skaggs Island in California.Chuck belonged to the parish of St. Basil's the Great, Church in Vallejo where he was active in many parish ministries. Over the last eight years, he worked in IT for the City of Hercules Police Department where he built many meaningful friendships.Chuck is survived by his wife of 39 years, Nelia; three daughters, Purliner of Vallejo, Chanel and Tamara of Oakland; sister, Arnita Reynolds of Little Rock, AR; nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Purliner Baker Durley Lewis, and father, Hiram Durley Mahmoud.Viewing will take place at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Saturday, April 13 from 2 to 6 p.m., and Sunday, April 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The vigil service will be held at St. Basil's Church, on Sunday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held on Monday, April 15, at St. Basil's Church at 11 a.m. Burial will be private at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon.

