Charley Willington Rombough, 92, of American Canyon, CA passed away on April 12, at his home. He was born August 7, 1927, in Washington State, the son of the late Teddy S. and Ida Rombough. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Teddy and Donald. Survivors include his wife, Sandra L. Rombough and sister Mildred G. Jewell of Pleasanton, CA. He has three daughters, Tammy O'Neil of VA, Lisa Keppel-Smith of American Canyon, and Denise Keppel of Los Angeles. He has seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was in the Navy on the USS Texas in WWII. He retired as a Wholesale Milk Truck Driver. He enjoyed solitaire, watching Judge Judy, and driving to his favorite restaurant. Cremation by Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo, CA.