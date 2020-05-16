Charley Willington Rombough
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charley Willington Rombough, 92, of American Canyon, CA passed away on April 12, at his home. He was born August 7, 1927, in Washington State, the son of the late Teddy S. and Ida Rombough. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Teddy and Donald. Survivors include his wife, Sandra L. Rombough and sister Mildred G. Jewell of Pleasanton, CA. He has three daughters, Tammy O'Neil of VA, Lisa Keppel-Smith of American Canyon, and Denise Keppel of Los Angeles. He has seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was in the Navy on the USS Texas in WWII. He retired as a Wholesale Milk Truck Driver. He enjoyed solitaire, watching Judge Judy, and driving to his favorite restaurant. Cremation by Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo, CA.
W00144100-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved