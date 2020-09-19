Charlotte Fernandez Shea, a long-time Solano County resident, died on Sept. 15, 2010 after a lengthy illness. She was 88 years old.

The daughter of Pinole businessman Dr. Manuel Fernandez and Bernice Fernandez, Charlotte also was the granddaughter of Pinole pioneers Bernardo and Carlotta Fernandez, who helped found the city after their arrival in 1854.

Charlotte was born on July 8, 1922 and raised in Pinole, where she attended grammar and high school. She attended Dominican College and the University of California at Berkeley, studying economics. She avidly followed the stock market since the age of 19.

Charlotte met Eugene D. Shea at a Pinole party and they married in 1947. They soon moved to

Vallejo, where they raised five children. She was active in her children's schools and was an avid golfer at Green Valley Country Club, where she was a member for more than 50 years. In 1980, Charlotte and Eugene moved to Green Valley.

Charlotte was a loving mother of five, grand-mother of seven, and great-grandmother of five.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Eugene Shea; her brothers, Carroll

Fernandez and Bernardo Fernandez of Pinole; and her youngest son, David Shea of Portland, Ore.

She is survived by her two daughters, Deborah Rowe of Dublin, Ohio, and Mary Shea of Wilmington, N.C.; two sons, Kevin Shea of Fairfield and Michael Shea of Santa Rosa.

A celebration of Charlotte's life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Kaiser Hospice of Vallejo.

Arrangements under the direction of Fairfield Funeral Home, (707) 425-1041.