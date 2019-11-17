|
|
Chester D. Flores, 56, passed away Tuesday at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo.A memorial service, including military honors, will be held Saturday, Nov. 23 at 11 a.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Inurnment will be private at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
W00138620-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Nov. 17 to Nov. 23, 2019