Clara "Jean" Chapman, known as "Jean," was born September 9, 1926 to Dorothy and William Moeller in Denver, CO and died peacefully on July 9 at home in Napa with daughter, Sasha Chapman; son, John Chapman and great-granddaughter, Alex Quinn at her side. Surviving family in addition to Sasha, John and Alex include son in law, Mike Welton Sr.; daughter-in-law, Amy Chapman; grandchildren (and in-laws), Chris (Mary) Walker, Michele Walker (Giovani Brown), Christina (Kirk) Harstead, Katie Chapman (Dan Mattsen), Jack Chapman (Keda Holland), Susan Quinn, Michael and James Welton and great grandchildren; and Lily Forbyn, Jack Walker and Sam Mattsen. Jean was preceded in death by daughter, Alice Welton and husband of 51 years, Jack Chapman. Jean and Jack are again, and will always remain, as one and our best friends. Her last words were: "Thank you. I love you".Please celebrate Jean and Jack by being and doing. Don't wait to be happy or to make someone else happy. Explore. Be involved. Do your best. Forgive. Read. Learn new stuff. Love people for who they are, remember good jokes and do not destroy their punch lines. Be kind. Donate to worthy causes. We thank Hospice and Collabria Care in particular for making Jean's final days more comfortable. They are a non-profit and welcome donations - 414 Jefferson St., Napa, CA 94559 or online https://collabriacare.org/donate-now/
but also, a food pantry, conservation organization, children's advocacy, animal rescue. Be inspired. Jean did that. Each of us will one day run out of chances to say "I love and thank you." Don't wait. Have a great life. Jean and Jack showed us how. Full obituary at: https://www.dropbox.com/s/i1e98wchn2pwk65/Clara%20Jean%20Chapman%20%201926-2020%20%2020200810.docx?dl=0W00146640-image-1.jpg