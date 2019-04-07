Clarence F. George III, 71, passed away suddenly March 23 in Dryden, NY. Clarence who was the son of Clarence F. George, Jr. and Eileen George Traynor, was born, lived and raised his family in Vallejo. In 2015, Clarence and Lyn, his wife of 47 years, made Dryden, NY their home in order to be closer to their children and grandchildren.Clarence will be remembered as quite a character with a voice suited to his wealth of creative, lively and many times colorful stories. He was a voracious reader with an endless curiosity about life, including his family's Irish and English history and the world beyond Vallejo. After graduating from Vallejo High School in 1965, he spent four years in the US Coast Guard. He worked 30 years for the phone company during which time he continued his education, receiving a BS degree in Criminology from Sacramento State. After retiring from the phone company, he graduated from the CA Culinary Academy in San Francisco, worked as a chef/caterer for many years, and enjoyed a voice over and commercial acting avocation.What we will remember most about our Clarence is the kindness he showed towards others. He was the brother and keeper to so many of us. Comfort cooking was his favorite way to help others, often cooking Sunday night dinners with family and Thanksgiving dinners for friends at his local hangouts.Clarence is survived by his mother, Eileen George Traynor; wife, Lyn; daughter, Wendi (Todd) Hawkins; granddaughters, Delaney and Madison Hawkins; son, Kevin (Fiona) of Glasgow, Scotland; grandsons, Nathan and Simon George; his four siblings, Alice, Elizabeth, Rob and Bill George, their families, and countless aunts, cousins and friends.A celebration of life will be held in May in Vallejo, for family and friends. www.perkinsfuneralhome.com.

W00130660-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary