Claudette Helen Brooks-Buterbaugh of Vallejo, CA passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 14, 2020.Born in Berkeley, CA in 1945, Helen spent her formative years in Detroit, MI before returning to the Bay Area in 1966, settling in the Beverly Hills neighborhood of Vallejo. There, she raised her three sons with love and strength, working as a CNA, and then a radio board assembler.A voracious reader, Helen stressed education to her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as all the neighborhood children. She was also a big supporter of Little League sports. She loved cooking, as well as eating at many area restaurants.Helen was preceded in death by her mother, Florida Blackman of Vallejo. She is survived by her husband, Leo Buterbaugh, of Vallejo; sister, Janice Graham of Vallejo; three sons, Cedric R. Brooks (Gwen) of Vallejo, Kenneth R. Brooks (Teresa Madrigal) of Vallejo, Pierre A. Brooks (Rachelle) of Stockton; 20 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.Private services will be held, with memorial services to be held at a future date, when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org
