1/1
Claudette Helen Brooks-Buterbaugh
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claudette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claudette Helen Brooks-Buterbaugh of Vallejo, CA passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 14, 2020.Born in Berkeley, CA in 1945, Helen spent her formative years in Detroit, MI before returning to the Bay Area in 1966, settling in the Beverly Hills neighborhood of Vallejo. There, she raised her three sons with love and strength, working as a CNA, and then a radio board assembler.A voracious reader, Helen stressed education to her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as all the neighborhood children. She was also a big supporter of Little League sports. She loved cooking, as well as eating at many area restaurants.Helen was preceded in death by her mother, Florida Blackman of Vallejo. She is survived by her husband, Leo Buterbaugh, of Vallejo; sister, Janice Graham of Vallejo; three sons, Cedric R. Brooks (Gwen) of Vallejo, Kenneth R. Brooks (Teresa Madrigal) of Vallejo, Pierre A. Brooks (Rachelle) of Stockton; 20 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.Private services will be held, with memorial services to be held at a future date, when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org).
W00148350-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online on Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved