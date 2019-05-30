Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
Resources
More Obituaries for Cleveland Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cleveland Young Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

Cleveland Young Jr. Notice
Cleveland Young, Jr., passed in peace Sunday, May 19, at the age of 86. Preceded in death was his wife, Mattie. Cleveland's closest relatives, Bonnie Holmes in Mississippi and Carlene Hicks in Illinois were deeply saddened by his passing. Cleveland and his wife served actively in the military and were proud of their service to their country. They will be buried side by side in separate plots at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Twin Chapels Mortuary
Download Now