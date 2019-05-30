|
|
Cleveland Young, Jr., passed in peace Sunday, May 19, at the age of 86. Preceded in death was his wife, Mattie. Cleveland's closest relatives, Bonnie Holmes in Mississippi and Carlene Hicks in Illinois were deeply saddened by his passing. Cleveland and his wife served actively in the military and were proud of their service to their country. They will be buried side by side in separate plots at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on May 30, 2019