Clinton Dickson Jr.
Clinton Dickson, Jr., affectionately known as "Iceman," passed away at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo on June 30, at the age of 79, from Covid-19 complications.Clinton was born In Louisiana on September 5, 1940. He retired after 30 years working at Mare Island and then became the owner and broker for Ice Realty.He was preceded in death by his parents, Lena Mae and Clinton Dickson, Sr. and siblings, Richard and Evelyn.He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Benita; children, Shon Demby, Armin Andre, and Adonia Delicia; grandchildren, Jamie Gary and Sheena Demby Walton and Reign Winn; great-granddaughter Noah Olivia Walton; and siblings, Edna Smith, James (Catherine), Bruce Gene (Deborah), Mary Wells, Clifton, John, Steve (Dale), Lorraine (Alvin), and Linda (Wayne). A private, family-only service will be held.
