Concepcion Najarro Caba passed away Saturday in a local hospital. She was born in the Philippines and had called Benicia her home since 1980. She worked as a medical technologist for more than 20 years. She was a member of 2nd Order of Carmelites, St. Dominic's Church and enjoyed doing the weekly readings at church and reading prayers while at home. She loved to dance, travel and take cruises.Concepcion is survived by her husband, Danilo Marcelo; daughter, Catalina Caba-Hughes; sons, John and Norman (Verna Liza) Caba; brothers, Eddie, Augusto, Ben and Alarde Najarro, and five grandchildren. Visitation will be at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel begining at 4 p.m., Friday, April 26, followed by a vigil service at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 1:30 p.m., Saturday, April 27, at St. Dominic's Church. Burial will be private. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel.

