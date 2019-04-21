Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
901 West Second Street
Benicia, CA 94510
(707) 745-3130
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
901 West Second Street
Benicia, CA 94510
View Map
Vigil
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
901 West Second Street
Benicia, CA 94510
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Dominic's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Concepcion Caba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Concepcion Najarro Caba


1934 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Concepcion Najarro Caba Notice
Concepcion Najarro Caba passed away Saturday in a local hospital. She was born in the Philippines and had called Benicia her home since 1980. She worked as a medical technologist for more than 20 years. She was a member of 2nd Order of Carmelites, St. Dominic's Church and enjoyed doing the weekly readings at church and reading prayers while at home. She loved to dance, travel and take cruises.Concepcion is survived by her husband, Danilo Marcelo; daughter, Catalina Caba-Hughes; sons, John and Norman (Verna Liza) Caba; brothers, Eddie, Augusto, Ben and Alarde Najarro, and five grandchildren. Visitation will be at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel begining at 4 p.m., Friday, April 26, followed by a vigil service at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 1:30 p.m., Saturday, April 27, at St. Dominic's Church. Burial will be private. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel.
W00131040-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 21 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
Download Now