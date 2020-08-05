1/1
Cora Mae Morrison
Long-time Berkeley resident and Oklahoma native, Cora Morrison passed away at home on Friday, July 24, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 virus and CDC Mandates the visitation and funeral service for Mrs. Morrison are attendance restricted to only 25 attendees. All attendees are required to wear face masks. The visitation is being at the funeral home from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Tabernacle of David Baptist Church, 1100 Lincoln Road East, Vallejo. Burial will follow in the Skyview Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo, CA 94591.
Published in Times Herald Online from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, 2020.
