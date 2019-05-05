Resources More Obituaries for Corliss Nystrom Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Corliss "Corky" (Miller) Nystrom

04/05/1945 - 04/16/2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Corky called in her closest friends for one last gathering on the evening of April 16. She had struggled against ovarian cancer for 14 years. She was ready to go spiritually and physically.Corliss Anne Miller was born April 5, 1945 in Bremerton, a third generation Washingtonian. Her grandparents were founders of Palouse. She and her sister, Katherine Cleveland, were Navy brats, including stations in Morocco and Paris Island. She learned to socialize quickly, which was ingrained for life. She graduated Vallejo High in '63, and was a proud sister in Chi Omega at Berkeley. She moved with her then husband, Fred Nystrom, to Whispering Heights in Bellevue. They had two boys, Chad and Tyler. They lost Tyler when he was a young adult--a grief she carried ever since. Corky is survived by her son, Chad and his wife, Charlotte; her dear sister, Katherine (Kitti) Cleveland; nephew, Greg French and his wife Stephanie, and their daughters, Jessica and Nicole French; and by her husband, Terry Walker and their white poodle, Gabe.Corky had natural traits of empathy and candor which helped her work at Seattle Mental Health and as a Social Worker with Foster Children.She made lifelong, deep friendships at every stage of life. After retirement, she became a Master Gardener, and loved tending her own garden in Issaquah. She also played the piano, painted and danced. Corky found her soul-mate, Terry Walker and asked him out. A friend said you could just see the sparkles and fireworks over their heads. They were going to have their 19th wedding anniversary on May 28. They enjoyed cooking, and traveling with friends, where she would find new friends. She spoke Spanish, Italian and French, all in her husky voice. Corky was a marvel at memorizing birth dates and anniversaries of virtually everyone she knew. She developed a deep spiritual bent, but also surprised her friends with naughty humor. A celebration of her life will be held on May 10, at Unity of Bellevue, 16330 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98008; starting at 1 p.m., with a reception following. Rather than cut flowers, plants are requested for a Memorial Garden. Donations may be sent to Issaquah KeyBank "Corky Nystrom Memorial Garden". The Master Gardeners will post a plant list on her Caringbridge site. Alternately, remembrances in her name may go to ChildHaven.You can register now for the Swedish Hospital 'SummeRun and Walk', Sunday, July 14. There will be a group in Corky's name.

