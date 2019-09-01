Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Antonio Neal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis Antonio Neal Notice
Curtis, aka "Tony", Neal, 42, of Suisun City passed away on Friday, Aug. 16 in San Francisco. He was a native of Panama City, FL.Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m., with funeral service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City, with Pastor Tobias Hawkins, officiating. Private interment.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00136130-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now