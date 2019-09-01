|
Curtis, aka "Tony", Neal, 42, of Suisun City passed away on Friday, Aug. 16 in San Francisco. He was a native of Panama City, FL.Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m., with funeral service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City, with Pastor Tobias Hawkins, officiating. Private interment.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019