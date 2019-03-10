Times Herald Online Notices
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Curtis Raymone Bills Notice
Curtis R. Bills, 33, of Los Angeles, passed away suddenly on Feb. 20. He was a native of Vallejo, son of Ray A. Bills.Visitation will be Monday, March 18 at 10 a.m., with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m, at Shiloh COGIC, 501 Lemon St., Vallejo, with Pastor Tobias Hawkins, Jr. officiating. Inurnment will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 10 to Mar. 18, 2019
