Dale M. Shelly, 76, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on Sunday, Sept. 22, at John Muir Medical Center in Concord.Dale was born in Denver, CO. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served from 1963 to 1966 on the U.S.S. Hancock Aircraft Carrier and later as a Naval Reserve Officer. He worked for the Federal Government for 33 years and retired as a Foreman from Mare Island in 1993. He had called Vallejo his home since 1985. Upon retirement, he went to work for the State of California Department of Corrections and worked as a Correctional Officer for five years at California State Prison Solano in Vacaville.Dale was known to his 12 step community as "Grateful Dale". He was an active member for 36 years and had a passion for recovery and helping others. Dale had strong spiritual beliefs, a huge presence, and a big heart. He had a quick wit and a great sense of humor. Dale was an avid golfer and 49ers fan but what he loved most was spending time with family, his grandchildren, and his grand-dogs, Mei Mei and Papaya.Dale is survived by his wife of 24 years, Kathleen Kawecki-Shelly; daughter, Beth Vogel; stepsons and daughters-in-law, Lewis and Kathy Kawecki and Ryan and Julie Kawecki; grandchildren, Austin, Skyler, Grace and Christopher. He was known to them as papa, grandpa and goofy grandpa and he played an active role in their lives. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 3, at Veterans Memorial Hall, 1150 First St., Benicia, and is open to the public. A private family burial with military honors will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia, 745-3130. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 13 to Nov. 3, 2019