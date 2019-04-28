|
|
Dana Ray Williams, 59, of Carmichael, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 23, in Carmichael. He was born in Martinez.Celebration of life services will be held on Tuesday, May 7, at 1 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City, with Pastor Tobias Hawkins, officiating.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00131410-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 28 to May 7, 2019