Daniel "Danny" Poole


Daniel "Danny" Poole Notice
Daniel Rhys Poole, of Vallejo, born in Hayward, California, to Elizabeth and Robert Poole, passed away at age 33 on Feb. 22. He attended Jesse Bethel for high school. He was a bartender/cook in the hospitality industry. Danny is survived by his parents and sister, Lisa Poole. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, making salsa/hot sauce and loved animals. The family encourages donations in Danny's name be made to Humane Society of North Bay in lieu of flowers. Friends and family are welcome to attend the celebration of life service, officiated by Pastor Al Marks, on Saturday, April 27 from 2 to 3 p.m., at Colonial Chapels, 1000 Redwood St., Vallejo.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 21 to Apr. 27, 2019
