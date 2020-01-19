Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Quirk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Quirk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Quirk Notice
Daniel Quirk, 86, passed away surrounded by family. Proud graduate of Richmond High and retiree of Caltrans. Dan was predeceased by his dear wife, Bertha. He leaves to cherish his memories his son, Daniel (Brenda); daughters, Sandra and Susan; granddaughter, Alana (Vincent), and grandsons, Julian and Nigel.The family would like to extend a special appreciation and thank you to the wonderful staff at Kaiser Vallejo for their care.Visitation will be Jan. 23, at 6 p.m., with the Homegoing Service, Friday, Jan. 24, at 11 a.m., at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1905 Florida St., Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Alta Vista Cremation and Funeral Service, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John Pepper.
W00140630-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 19 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -