Daniel Quirk, 86, passed away surrounded by family. Proud graduate of Richmond High and retiree of Caltrans. Dan was predeceased by his dear wife, Bertha. He leaves to cherish his memories his son, Daniel (Brenda); daughters, Sandra and Susan; granddaughter, Alana (Vincent), and grandsons, Julian and Nigel.The family would like to extend a special appreciation and thank you to the wonderful staff at Kaiser Vallejo for their care.Visitation will be Jan. 23, at 6 p.m., with the Homegoing Service, Friday, Jan. 24, at 11 a.m., at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1905 Florida St., Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Alta Vista Cremation and Funeral Service, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 19 to Jan. 24, 2020