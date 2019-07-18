Danny Katz died as he lived, quietly and humbly, on June 6, in Vallejo. A graduate of Mare Island Technology Academy and Boston Reed College (Veterinarian Technician Assistant certification), Danny was known as a kind and gentle person who always had a good word to say about everyone. Although he was an avid reader and worked as an aide at Vallejo's JFK Library, his passion was animals, a calling that threaded through both his career and his extensive volunteer contributions. He worked with animals large and small, from his job as an Apprentice Elephant Trainer at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom to his volunteer work with the International Bird Rescue Research Center. He never met an animal he didn't like, and he met a lot of animals through his work at veterinary hospitals, dog care services, Loma Vista Farm, and Suisun Wildlife Center. Common or unusual, they were all special to him. Danny was a gentle soul who was compassionate, friendly, and quietly helpful to his friends, relatives, and people in need. He left behind his parents, brother, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was much loved and will be greatly missed.Donations can be made to Solano County Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 235, Benicia, CA 94510 (https://www.scfoarescue.org/). A Celebration of Life is being planned for this fall.

W00134430-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline from July 18 to July 21, 2019