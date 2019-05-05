Times Herald Online Notices
Dareeze Martha Hudson

Dareeze Martha Hudson Notice
Dareeze Martha Hudson, a much loved wife, mom, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, passed away Dec. 2, 2018 in Avon, OH, after a long illness. She was 81. Born in Belcourt, ND, Dareeze spent her childhood in Wilton, ND. She and her family relocated to Vallejo in the late 1940s. Dareeze was a 1954 graduate of Vallejo High School and attended Vallejo Junior College. She was employed for several years at PG&E. Musically gifted, Dareeze studied the violin and cello in her youth. She enjoyed water color painting, dancing, swimming and listening to all types of music. Dareeze was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Ruth Jollie Tibbits; her sisters, Laura, Yvonne and Meribelle; and her brother, Ross, Jr. (Karolyn). Dareeze is survived by her husband, Harvey Leigh Hudson; her beloved son, Vincent Bruni; granddaughter, Julie; sister, Mardi (Paul) Dacey; and several nephews, nieces and cousins, including dear nephew, Von Stafford.Dareeze is also survived by her devoted friends, Bernie and Terri Hall, of Ohio. Dareeze was previously married to Edward Bruni. We will forever miss Dareeze, but we will always remember her friendly and welcoming nature, her bright smile and her love for all of us.A celebration of Dareeze's life will take place next month. Inurnment is through Skyview Memorial Mortuary.
