Darrell Drouin Nystrom
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darrell passed away April 30 after a long bout with cancer. He was born July 7, 1938 to Harold and Ila Nystrom and had resided in the Vallejo area where he attended schools in Benicia and Vallejo, graduating in 1957 from Vallejo High School. Darrell went into the Navy, and then worked at Mare Island, Southern Pacific Railroad and eventually retired from PG&E. He enjoyed camping, hunting, ham radio (WA6YEU) and danced with the Vallejo Pioneers Square Dance Club for many years. Darrell was an original parishioner of Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church and was an active member in the parish council and outreach ministry. He is survived by one sister, Carolyn Libby of Palm Desert, and a brother, Reverend Jim (Sue) Rivett of Marion, IL; his wife of 56 years, Barbara; and four children, David of Pollock Pines, Terese (Patrick) Ford of Metairie, LA, Steve (Jovi) of Port Orchard, WA and Jeanine (Rhys) Panero of Escalon. Darrell is also survived by nine grandchildren, Sydney, Allie, Rhys, Colton, Carter, Anika, Summer, and Laura. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic Restrictions, services are private and in lieu of flowers, a donation to Saint Catherine of Siena or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
W00144130-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online on May 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved