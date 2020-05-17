Darrell passed away April 30 after a long bout with cancer. He was born July 7, 1938 to Harold and Ila Nystrom and had resided in the Vallejo area where he attended schools in Benicia and Vallejo, graduating in 1957 from Vallejo High School. Darrell went into the Navy, and then worked at Mare Island, Southern Pacific Railroad and eventually retired from PG&E. He enjoyed camping, hunting, ham radio (WA6YEU) and danced with the Vallejo Pioneers Square Dance Club for many years. Darrell was an original parishioner of Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church and was an active member in the parish council and outreach ministry. He is survived by one sister, Carolyn Libby of Palm Desert, and a brother, Reverend Jim (Sue) Rivett of Marion, IL; his wife of 56 years, Barbara; and four children, David of Pollock Pines, Terese (Patrick) Ford of Metairie, LA, Steve (Jovi) of Port Orchard, WA and Jeanine (Rhys) Panero of Escalon. Darrell is also survived by nine grandchildren, Sydney, Allie, Rhys, Colton, Carter, Anika, Summer, and Laura. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic Restrictions, services are private and in lieu of flowers, a donation to Saint Catherine of Siena or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
W00144130-image-1.jpg
W00144130-image-1.jpg
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online on May 17, 2020.