David "Dave" Servente, longtime resident of the San Diego area, died on Dec. 30, after suffering a heart attack on Dec. 23. He was 76 years old. Dave was born in Vallejo, to Angelo and Norma Servente on April 4,1943. He is survived by his twin brother, Larry of Napa, and younger brother, Steve of Rohnert Park, two nephews and two nieces. He graduated from St. Vincent Ferrer High School, Vallejo in 1961 and went on to obtain a Bachelor of Arts from California State University, Sacramento. He was employed as a sales representative by Watertree Health for the past seven years. Dave was a man of deep religious conviction and he was willing to share his faith in Christ to everyone he would meet. He was very active in Saint Patrick's Parish in Carlsbad. Dave was a Knight of Columbus, and in 1994 he started Promise Keepers at St. Francis Catholic Church in Vista. Dave was also involved in the Saint Frances jail ministry in Vista. Dave was a wonderful, loving, caring and loyal friend and brother.Dave was also an avid San Francisco 49ers fan, and he loved to talk about his beloved "Niners". He and Larry would chat on the phone when the Niners were on TV, to discuss a great or horrible play! Dave impacted so many that got to know him by his warm, loving personality, charm and wonderful laugh. He was beloved and will be deeply missed by many. Dave will be interred at Mission San Luis Rey in Oceanside. A service will take place on Thursday, Jan. 23, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Carlsbad. There will be a rosary at 10:30 a.m., a mass at 11 a.m., and a reception to follow at the church hall. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dave's life.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 12 to Jan. 23, 2020