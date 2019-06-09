|
David M. Chapman Sr., 82, of Suisun City, passed away on Monday, June 3, at David Grant Medical Center in Fairfield. He was a native of Grove Hill, AL. Mr. Chapman was a retired officer of the US Navy.Visitation will be Friday, June 14 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 15, at 11 a.m., at Word of Faith Church, 650 Parker Road, Fairfield with Dr. M. Nears, officiating. Burial will be Wednesday, June 19, at 9 a.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, with full military honors.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 9 to June 15, 2019