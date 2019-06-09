Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Word of Faith Church
650 Parker Road
Fairfield, CA
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
Dixon, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Marshall Chapman Sr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

David Marshall Chapman Sr. Notice
David M. Chapman Sr., 82, of Suisun City, passed away on Monday, June 3, at David Grant Medical Center in Fairfield. He was a native of Grove Hill, AL. Mr. Chapman was a retired officer of the US Navy.Visitation will be Friday, June 14 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 15, at 11 a.m., at Word of Faith Church, 650 Parker Road, Fairfield with Dr. M. Nears, officiating. Burial will be Wednesday, June 19, at 9 a.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, with full military honors.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00133020-image-1.jpg,W00133020-image-2.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 9 to June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now