David passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Nov. 5. He was born on July 6, 1935 at Burgos, Pangasinan, Philippines. He was the son of Cipriano and Aurea Valdez and was the youngest of four. On Dec. 14, 1957, David married Charito Bustria and had three children. In 1970, the family moved to Guam for seven years and settled in Vallejo, in 1977. David loved spending time with his family and loved his Warriors. His hobby and passion was his gardening and was infamous for his great barbeque. He loved to cultivate and grow his fruits and vegetables and share them with his family and friends. Survived by spouse, Charito B. Valdez; children, Marites Valdez, Vina Cruz (Michael Cruz), Divino Valdez (Rose M. Valdez); grandchildren, Marilyn Santiago (Gil Santiago, Jr.), David Ramos, Michael Cruz Jr. (Tina Maerina), Nikamarie Fernandez, Timpatrick Fernandez, and great grandchildren, Kyle Santiago and Xavier Santiago.Viewing will be Thursday, Nov. 14 from 12 to 9 p.m., and vigil starts promptly at 7 p.m., at Skyview Memorial, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo. Mass and burial will be Friday, Nov. 15 at 11 a.m., at St. Catherine of Siena, 3450 Tennessee St., Vallejo. David's final resting place will be at All Souls Cemetery, 550 Glen Cove Road, Vallejo.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15, 2019