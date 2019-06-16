|
|
David N. Sherman, 44, of Vallejo, passed away Tuesday, June 11 in San Francisco, following a lengthy illness. Celebration of life services are Friday, June 21, at 11 a.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City, with Bishop J. Wright, and Pastor Tobias Hawkins, officiating.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00133310-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 16 to June 21, 2019