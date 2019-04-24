Deborah Ellen Adams was born Nov. 3, 1956. Deborah passed away April 20, in Fairfield. She graduated from Hogan High School in 1974 and worked there as the Office Manager for 15 years. After 30 years in education with the Vallejo Unified School District, she retired in 2017 as Office Manager of Vallejo High School.She met her husband Curt Adams at Josey Wales of Vallejo in 1987 where she and Curt taught Country and Western Dancing for 11 years. They were married in May 1993 and both loved to travel and cruise to see the world.Deb is preceded in death by her father, Carroll Robert Jewett; mother, Alice Traverso Jewett, and her nephew, Michael Shuyler. She is survived by her husband, Curt; sister and brother in law, Joan and Larry Shuyler; niece, Kim and her children David and Anna, and her sister and brother in law, Cheryl and Steve Pinkley and their children Taylor and Tyler.Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., with funeral service being held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 26 at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery, Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.

W00131240-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary