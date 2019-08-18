|
Denise Paulley passed away suddenly on July 30, in Burlington, WA. She was born in Casper, WY and moved to Walnut Creek, CA in 1964. She attended Del Valle High School and DVC after moving to Benicia, CA, where she met her husband, Mark Davenport. They had three children, Nicole, Joshua, and Elisha before moving to Burlington in 1992.Denise was an avid gardener, seamstress, and animal lover, but her greatest love was being a devoted mom and grandma. She regularly went above and beyond to support her children's goals through adulthood and ensured that they followed paths to become caring and compassionate human beings, as she always was. Her passion was her family and children, including children of close family friends, and prior to having her grandson Lucas, Denise relished in providing weekly childcare for Tyson and Emma. She was preceded in death by her son, Joshua; her parents, Helen Estes and Don Paulley and Bonnie Paulley, Karen Davenport, John Paulley, Justin Marshall and Thomas Bernard.She is survived by her husband, Mark Davenport; children, Nicole (Ryan) Paulley-Davenport, Elisha (Justin) Paulley-Davenport; grandson, Lucas Svoboda, Erica (Joshua) Moore; sisters, Donna Reynolds, Dorothy Miller, Vicki Foster, Michelle Estes; brothers, Don (Norma) Paulley, Daniel Paulley, Dennis (Cecilia) Paulley, Steven Johnson, David (Anne) Paulley, and Dale (Bobbie) Paulley; mother-in-law, Mary Davenport; brother-in-law, Scott Davenport, and father-in-law, Dave Davenpor, as well as additional nephews, nieces, aunts, cousins, friends, and extended family.Denise left us too soon and will be greatly missed by her children, her husband and all whom she touched with her down to earth loving and caring spirit, and her warped, but endearing, sense of humor. She will always be remembered of having the desire to make family, friends, and friends of her children feeling comfortable and accepted. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 1 p.m. in Fairfield. Please contact Donna at 707-752-6801 for details. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a local non-profit of your choice that supports victims of crime and advocates for non-violence.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Aug. 18 to Aug. 24, 2019