Dennis E. Adams
Dennis E. Adams, 72, of Benicia passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Vallejo and lived his entire life in Benicia and was a graduate of Benicia High School in 1965. He was a veteran of the United States Army and the Vietnam War from 1967-1970.Dennis worked as a Police Officer for the City of Benicia from 1974-1997. During that time he was a Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Canine Officer, Marine Patrol Officer, and a member of the Critical Incident Stress Management Team (CISM). He also served four terms with the Solano County Civil Grand Jury from 2016-2020.He loved fishing, house boating on Lake Shasta, playing cards, and rooting for the San Francisco Giants. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.Dennis is survived by Kathy, his wife of 50 years; son, Tony (Christina) Adams, daughter, Amber (Bruce) Brandt; brother, Ken Adams; sister, Toni Stuber; grandchildren, Carter, Sydney, Sarah & Mia and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Priestly Adams & Ellen Kelsey and his siblings, Paul Bittner, Dorothy Glazzy and Sheila Lambott.Visitation will be for family and friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday July 30 at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel. Masks, social distancing and brief visits are encouraged along with ten people maximum at a time. Graveside service with military honors will be private. In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to the local humane society or the donor's favorite charity. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.comPassalacqua Funeral Chapel, 745-3130
Published in Times Herald Online from Jul. 26 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
901 West Second Street
Benicia, CA 94510
(707) 745-3130
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
