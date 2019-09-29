Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Resources
More Obituaries for Deron Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deron Dion Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deron Dion Robinson Notice
Deron Robinson passed away on Sunday at home, born in Gary, IN. Deron was a resident of Fairfield.Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 7 from 3 to 8 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Second Baptist Church, 1170 Benicia Road, Vallejo, with Pastor Fleetwood Irvin officiating. Burial will be at Rockville Cemetery in Fairfield.Arrangements under the care and direction of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
W00137100-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deron's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now