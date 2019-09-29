|
Deron Robinson passed away on Sunday at home, born in Gary, IN. Deron was a resident of Fairfield.Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 7 from 3 to 8 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Second Baptist Church, 1170 Benicia Road, Vallejo, with Pastor Fleetwood Irvin officiating. Burial will be at Rockville Cemetery in Fairfield.Arrangements under the care and direction of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Sept. 29, 2019