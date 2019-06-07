Diane Kay Holman, 65, of Placerville, California has sadly peacefully passed away on April 29. Diane was born on June 8, 1953 to Vernie George Holman and Norma Arlene Holman, in Vallejo. Diane will be lovingly remembered by her four children, Steven Landers, John (Reyna Balenbin) Landers, Alea Benavides, and Ciara Herrold. She will also be fondly remembered by her six grandchildren, Tyler Landers, Christian Landers, Joshua Landers, Eliselda Benavides, Sophia Benavides, and Alyssa Landers. She has a large extended family who will miss her as well. Diane enjoyed traveling with her parents as a child, as well as spending time in their family cabin in Tahoe. Throughout her life she worked in different capacities with young children which brought her great joy. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. The first part of her life was spent in Vallejo, then the rest was lived out in Placerville. A gathering for close friends and family to celebrate Diane's life will be held at a family home in Fairfield on June 15. Please text Alea for details at (530) 417-0261.

