Dianne Bell passed away peacefully at her home in Vallejo on May 10, at the age of 73. She was born in New Orleans, LA to the late John and Dorothy Bell.Dianne was educated in New Orleans and graduated from Joseph S. Clark High School. She relocated to Vallejo and attended Vallejo College, earned a Bachelor's Degree from Sonoma State, and later a Master's Degree in Social Work from California State University, Sacramento. Dianne was a preschool teacher and a substitute teacher in the Vallejo City Unified School District for many years before becoming an Adjunct Instructor at Chabot Community College and later a Social Worker at Napa State Hospital, where she worked until retiring. Dianne was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was quite expressive, social, and had an excellent sense of humor. She loved playing cards with friends, attending church services, and lived life to the fullest. Dianne Bell loved the Lord and was a member of Second Baptist Church in Vallejo.She is survived by her children, Dion and Gaynelle (Rod); grandchildren, sister, Gaynelle (James); brother, John, and many other family members and friends.Visitation will be Friday, May 24, from 3 to 7 p.m., with a quiet hour from 6 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Service, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 25, at 11 a.m., at Second Baptist Church, 1170 Benicia Road, Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Service, 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.

W00132380-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 19 to May 25, 2019