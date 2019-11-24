Times Herald Online Notices
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Redeemed
50 Mariposa
Vallejo, CA
Dion Dickson, (aka Dion McGriff), a life-long resident of Vallejo passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento. Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 25 from 3 to 7 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo.Funeral service will be Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 11 a.m., at the Church of the Redeemed, 50 Mariposa, Vallejo.Burial will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery, 2201 Sacramento St., Vallejo. Final arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019
