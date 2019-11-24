|
Dion Dickson, (aka Dion McGriff), a life-long resident of Vallejo passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento. Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 25 from 3 to 7 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo.Funeral service will be Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 11 a.m., at the Church of the Redeemed, 50 Mariposa, Vallejo.Burial will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery, 2201 Sacramento St., Vallejo. Final arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019